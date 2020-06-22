Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.93. 112,171 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.