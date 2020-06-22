Colony Group LLC Purchases 9,836 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $147,747,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $87.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,114. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.38. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.