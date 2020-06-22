Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.90. 38,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,177. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

