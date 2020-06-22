Colony Group LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,684 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,321,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,690,000 after purchasing an additional 291,811 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,366.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,535 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,327,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 373,959 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,084,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 16,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,082,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after buying an additional 69,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.38. 40,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,353. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.