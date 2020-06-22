Colony Group LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,193 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,341,000 after acquiring an additional 239,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after acquiring an additional 645,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $1,331,535.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,895.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,940 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,829 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.56. 7,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

