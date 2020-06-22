Colony Group LLC Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,740,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,876,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $194.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

