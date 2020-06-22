Colony Group LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.04. 3,410,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,616. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $95.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

