Colony Group LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.12% of Landstar System worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,755,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,663. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.49.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.