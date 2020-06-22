Colony Group LLC Grows Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 38,953 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Enbridge by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,436,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,404,000 after purchasing an additional 187,398 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $1,761,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.88. 127,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,343. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

