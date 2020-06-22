Colony Group LLC Decreases Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,806. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $60.49. 42,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,212. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.