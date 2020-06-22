Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.43.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $299.41. The company had a trading volume of 782,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $261.67 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,495 shares of company stock worth $7,858,970. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

