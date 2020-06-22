Colony Group LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in American Tower by 168.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,318 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.29.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,487. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $269.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

