Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Sells $43,050.00 in Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Vincent R. Anicetti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 20th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00.
- On Friday, April 17th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $77,850.00.
NASDAQ CHRS opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.05. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.
Coherus Biosciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
See Also: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.