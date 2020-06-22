Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Sells $43,050.00 in Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vincent R. Anicetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, April 20th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $77,850.00.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.05. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. On average, analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.