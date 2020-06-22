Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1,232.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Cognex by 348.3% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 141,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Cognex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $56.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

