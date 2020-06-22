Circa Enterprises Inc (CVE:CTO) Senior Officer Acquires C$17,500.00 in Stock

Circa Enterprises Inc (CVE:CTO) Senior Officer Cory Tamagi purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,500.

CTO stock opened at C$0.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45. Circa Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$1.24.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

