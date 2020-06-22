Circa Enterprises Inc (CVE:CTO) Senior Officer Acquires C$17,500.00 in Stock

Circa Enterprises Inc (CVE:CTO) Senior Officer Cory Tamagi purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,500.
CTO stock opened at C$0.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45. Circa Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$1.24.
Circa Enterprises Company Profile
