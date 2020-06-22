Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 646.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $164,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $79,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,330. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

