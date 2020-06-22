CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 31,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$14,415.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,657,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,700,598.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 4,700 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$2,138.50.

On Monday, June 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 4,700 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$2,162.00.

On Friday, June 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 4,700 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$2,256.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 27,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$14,040.00.

On Monday, June 1st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 4,700 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,350.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 1,700 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$867.00.

On Monday, May 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 91,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$46,665.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 4,700 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$2,185.50.

On Tuesday, May 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 106,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$47,925.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 91,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$41,632.50.

Shares of MBA opened at C$0.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 million and a PE ratio of 6.34. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$0.76.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.22 target price on shares of CIBT Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

