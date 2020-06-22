CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 33,845 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 248.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,845 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,809.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,123.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,421. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

NYSE FNF opened at $31.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.