CIBC Boosts Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target to $0.95

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $0.90 to $0.95 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.75 to $1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

TWMIF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44.

