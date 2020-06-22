Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Chromadex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.67.

CDXC opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $287.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 132.48%. The company had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chromadex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chromadex by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chromadex by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chromadex by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chromadex by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

