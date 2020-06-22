Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on Chegg from $62.25 to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $67.81 on Monday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.45, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $82,298.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,850,711.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,026,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,990,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chegg by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,094 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 45.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after buying an additional 1,932,189 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 155.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 35,654 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

