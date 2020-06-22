Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $302.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 948.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,170 shares of company stock worth $126,778 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 89,083 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

