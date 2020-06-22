CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTGLY opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.91. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.