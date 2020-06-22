CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

CBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE:CBL opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.63. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($1.03). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $167.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael I. Lebovitz sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 704,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,870.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Lebovitz sold 310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBL. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,657,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,197,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,474,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 246,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,218,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 806,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 269,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 293,037 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

