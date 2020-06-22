Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,159,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth $17,288,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 1,671.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after buying an additional 319,790 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,846,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,013,959.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,059.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 26,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $2,469,632.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $131.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.28. 25,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,644. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.10. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $156.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

