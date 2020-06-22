Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $1,328,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $4,664,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,063,086.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,448 shares of company stock valued at $81,338,430 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.04 on Monday, hitting $189.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,054.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.