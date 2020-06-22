Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 2.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 2.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

BTT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.72. 23,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,809. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.