Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCL. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Carnival from $37.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.45.

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Carnival has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.74). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

