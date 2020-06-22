CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.37.

KMX traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $92.95. 565,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,777. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.34. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,722,000 after purchasing an additional 95,202 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6,797.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 191,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 188,235 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 86.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 210,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 97,620 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 76.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

