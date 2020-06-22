CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $116.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

NYSE KMX opened at $91.87 on Monday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 477,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,867,000 after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CarMax by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 33.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

