Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $150.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.67.

NYSE CSL opened at $122.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.61. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,771,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,272,000 after acquiring an additional 623,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,744,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,845,000 after acquiring an additional 229,922 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,669,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 963,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 454,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 805,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

