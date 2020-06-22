CareDx’s (CDNA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CDNA. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get CareDx alerts:

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $32.17 on Friday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 0.98.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $840,806.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,632,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,980. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in CareDx by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,839,000 after buying an additional 514,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after buying an additional 222,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CareDx by 265.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after buying an additional 2,005,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,376,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 75,426 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.