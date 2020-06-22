Cara Therapeutics’ (CARA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CARA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of CARA opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.29% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%. The company had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 12,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $200,888.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,090 shares of company stock valued at $781,982. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

