Capital World Investors Buys Shares of 2,002,532 TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,002,532 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,741,000. Capital World Investors owned about 0.17% of TJX Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $138,417,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,828 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 88,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.51. 89,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,627,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

