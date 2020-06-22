Capital Research Global Investors Takes Position in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 956,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,440,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.47% of Arco Platform as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arco Platform by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after buying an additional 968,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arco Platform by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,697,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,719,000 after buying an additional 487,746 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arco Platform by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,426,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,072,000 after buying an additional 280,810 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Arco Platform by 2,080.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after buying an additional 681,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.65. 322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,506. Arco Platform Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $978.24 million, a PE ratio of -228.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ARCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

