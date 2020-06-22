Capital Research Global Investors Sells 8,366,997 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,366,997 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.36% of Carnival worth $25,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,365,830,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $323,194,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $198,637,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth $40,529,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Carnival by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,877 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Carnival from $37.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Shares of CCL traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.78. 23,538,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,022,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.81 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

