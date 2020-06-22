Capital Research Global Investors Purchases Shares of 65,407 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,407 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Tesla by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Tesla by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total value of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,427.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,572. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $994.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,190,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343,763. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,027.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,123.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $848.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $910.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.78.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

