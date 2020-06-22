Capital Research Global Investors Has $38.69 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,518 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after acquiring an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,130,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.