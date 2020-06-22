Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,856 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,759,000 after purchasing an additional 138,604 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,200,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,927,407. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.72.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,756 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.