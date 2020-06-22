Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,601. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.