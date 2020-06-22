Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,585 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 282,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after buying an additional 108,815 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,524,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.02. 31,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

