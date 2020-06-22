Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 575 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,691,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $58,967,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 487.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 110,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $48.54. 951,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.