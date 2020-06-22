Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,803 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.40. 29,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.13. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.