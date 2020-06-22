Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 368 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $345,550,000 after purchasing an additional 158,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $336,117,000 after purchasing an additional 131,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cfra downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

EBAY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 256,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,866,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

