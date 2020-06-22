Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,149 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.35.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $57.36. 1,211,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,419. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

