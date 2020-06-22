Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Nordson by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Nordson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Nordson by 110.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,968,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $192.21. 43,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.96 and a 200-day moving average of $161.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $203.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

