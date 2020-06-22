Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 789 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Enbridge by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641,163 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $599,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 298.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,416 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 107,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

