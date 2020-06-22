Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 382 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

EFAV stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.85. 449,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92.

