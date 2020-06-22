Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $529,000 Investment in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.96.

Shares of DG stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.52. 485,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $194.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.