Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

HON traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.12. 556,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day moving average is $157.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

